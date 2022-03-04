Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $415.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $329.63.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $14.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.00. The stock had a trading volume of 196,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,660. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scgf Iii Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $673,471,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

