Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $211,759.73

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Smoothy has a total market cap of $211,759.73 and $564,504.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.29 or 0.06647497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,284.60 or 1.00198748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00026211 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.