Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 34574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.14). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. The business had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after buying an additional 34,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 872.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 600,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 261,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,449 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.28 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

