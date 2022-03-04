SmileDirectClub, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmileDirectClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.99. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 55,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 104,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after buying an additional 535,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

