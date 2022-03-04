SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.13

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 6.13 and last traded at 6.17, with a volume of 2906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.40.

SMRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 7.95.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

