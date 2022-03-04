SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 4.1% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $39.63. 35,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,527,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 761.35 and a beta of 5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 1,265.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,637 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.