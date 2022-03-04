SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $85.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,930. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.