Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 276,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 412,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$83.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.00.
About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)
See Also
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.