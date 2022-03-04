Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 276,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 412,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The stock has a market cap of C$83.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 630.00.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

