Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price objective on Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Sixt in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €161.45 ($181.40).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €130.60 ($146.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €151.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.89. Sixt has a 12-month low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($191.35).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

