Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on Sixt in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price target on Sixt in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €161.45 ($181.40).

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded down €4.00 ($4.49) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €130.60 ($146.74). The stock had a trading volume of 35,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €151.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €141.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.42. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

