Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 76,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,936,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 339,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,827,250. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 42.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 62,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

