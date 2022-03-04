SIX 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.69 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, SIX has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One SIX coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC on major exchanges. SIX has a market cap of $43.38 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.07 or 0.06639903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,786.58 or 0.99857296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002917 BTC.

SIX Coin Profile

SIX was first traded on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

