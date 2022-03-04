Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 4703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This represents a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

