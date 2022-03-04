SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.27% of SilverBow Resources worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $252,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $26.66 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $432.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

