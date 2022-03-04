Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Trading 42.9% Higher

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,458,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 563% from the average session volume of 219,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.
About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)
