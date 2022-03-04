Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SILK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.67. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 52.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,479,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,333,000 after acquiring an additional 63,415 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,737,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,600,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,647,000 after acquiring an additional 526,930 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

