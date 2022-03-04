Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Signify Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE SGFY opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Get Signify Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGFY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Signify Health by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Signify Health during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 9.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

Signify Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.