Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Trading Up 14.6%

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares were up 14.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 175,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 70,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

A number of analysts have commented on SMT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.38 million and a P/E ratio of 21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 40,000 shares of Sierra Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,717 shares in the company, valued at C$164,633.24.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

