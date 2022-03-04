Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Hits $74,649.21

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $74,649.21 and approximately $2,589.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00041753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.71 or 0.06566978 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,422.57 or 1.00165761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00026849 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.