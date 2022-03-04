Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Increases By 72.6%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the January 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Yunhong CTI by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.