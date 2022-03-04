Short Interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Increases By 72.6%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the January 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.41.
About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.
