Short Interest in Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Increases By 142.8%

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the January 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of WHITF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. Whitehaven Coal has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on WHITF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

