Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Rises By 112.9%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MNP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 4,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 623,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 853.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 33.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

