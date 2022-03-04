Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Rises By 112.9%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 112.9% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
MNP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 4,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.90.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
