Short Interest in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Rises By 400.0%

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIZ stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.95. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th.

