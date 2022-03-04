Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Declines By 66.7%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on UCBJY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

