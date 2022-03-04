Short Interest in Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE) Decreases By 47.3%

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the January 31st total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VEEE opened at $3.59 on Friday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEE. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee PowerCats in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee PowerCats in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Twin Vee PowerCats in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Twin Vee PowerCats Co is based in FORT PIERCE, FL.

