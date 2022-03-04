Short Interest in Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS) Declines By 65.9%

Tristar Acquisition I Corp (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Tristar Acquisition I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 1,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,502. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. Tristar Acquisition I has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

