Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Decreases By 47.4%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SWZ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 37,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,429. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 4th quarter worth $11,603,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 64,330 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 172,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

