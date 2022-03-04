Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Decreases By 47.4%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of SWZ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 37,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,429. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.