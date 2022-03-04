Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Expands By 306.3%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 306.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $165,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 4,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,080. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $24.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

