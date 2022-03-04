Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Decreases By 44.5%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. 5,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,425. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $28.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.