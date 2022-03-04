Short Interest in Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Rises By 346.7%

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 346.7% from the January 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $14.93 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.90.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

