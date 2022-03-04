Short Interest in Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Rises By 72.1%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 72.1% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:SKSBF remained flat at $$22.43 during midday trading on Friday. 487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

