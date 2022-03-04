Short Interest in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Expands By 107.6%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 107.6% from the January 31st total of 486,500 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 361,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other SiTime news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $58,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,259 shares of company stock worth $9,732,085. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $7.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.77. 5,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,832. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.49. SiTime has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

