Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Declines By 52.4%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the January 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Singapore Telecommunications stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. Singapore Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.