Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Rises By 77.8%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,900 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 7,635.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,148,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,180,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,425,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXRA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,954. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. RXR Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

