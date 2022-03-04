Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Expands By 340.4%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a growth of 340.4% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,696. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

