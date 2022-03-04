Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Increases By 91.7%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMX. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 732,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter.

PMX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,648. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

