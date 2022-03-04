Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Expands By 105.9%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDOT stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. 177,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

