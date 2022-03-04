Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Decreases By 51.6%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OPOF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 8,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $26.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.
Old Point Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.
