Short Interest in Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Decreases By 51.6%

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OPOF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. 8,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316. The firm has a market cap of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. Old Point Financial has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 28,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

