Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Grows By 300.0%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$14.60 on Friday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

