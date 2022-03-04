Short Interest in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Grows By 300.0%

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $$14.60 on Friday. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
