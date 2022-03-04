Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Increases By 233.3%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 448,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at $7,321,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTD stock remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,020. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

