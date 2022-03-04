Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Declines By 77.6%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the January 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHGVY. DNB Markets lowered Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of MHGVY stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,972. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

