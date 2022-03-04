Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Decreases By 62.5%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 17,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,430. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating ) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

