Short Interest in MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Declines By 43.9%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the January 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MediaCo stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. MediaCo has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

In related news, Director Laura Anne Lee sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $38,419.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 41,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 204,052 shares of company stock worth $1,041,965.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MediaCo in the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Standard General L.P. lifted its position in MediaCo by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 347,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 162,931 shares during the period.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

