Short Interest in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Expands By 120.0%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:LHC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,555. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 604,118 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 254,241 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

