Short Interest in Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Expands By 87.5%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 452,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of JRVMF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,838. Jervois Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Uganda. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is based in Hawthorn East, Australia.

