Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Drops By 91.1%

Mar 4th, 2022

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JRONY shares. UBS Group upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.54) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of JRONY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 9,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

