Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Drops By 91.1%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JRONY shares. UBS Group upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.54) to €18.00 ($20.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of JRONY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.12. 9,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.94.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

