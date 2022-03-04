Short Interest in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Declines By 45.6%

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

PIO stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $35.59. 15,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,996. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

