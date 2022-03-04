Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Drops By 48.2%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PDP traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.34. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,895 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after buying an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380,983 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 481.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 203,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

