Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Expands By 103.8%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 284,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 197,510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,050,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. Gores Holdings VIII has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.