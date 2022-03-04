Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Declines By 87.9%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the January 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMER traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.04. The company had a trading volume of 198,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,710. Good Gaming has a twelve month low of 0.02 and a twelve month high of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.20.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

Good Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.